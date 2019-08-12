Contrasting of SenesTech Inc. (SNES) and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Both SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) are Agricultural Chemicals companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SenesTech Inc. 1 130.38 N/A -0.60 0.00 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company 88 1.97 N/A 5.55 20.20

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SenesTech Inc. and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SenesTech Inc. 0.00% -191.9% -155.4% The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company 0.00% 57.9% 7.3%

Liquidity

SenesTech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company are 1.6 and 1 respectively. SenesTech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SenesTech Inc. and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company are owned by institutional investors at 7.3% and 68.7% respectively. SenesTech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SenesTech Inc. 18.32% -6.63% -13.41% 93.37% 22.05% 164.87% The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company 7.8% 13.34% 24.07% 57.03% 44.82% 82.53%

For the past year SenesTech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company.

Summary

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company beats on 5 of the 8 factors SenesTech Inc.

SenesTech, Inc. develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including plant-based fertility control, feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Flagstaff, Arizona.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products. The company also provides gardening and landscape products, such as water soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions. In addition, it offers hydroponic products that help users grow plants, flowers, and vegetables in an indoor or urban environment; and insect control products, rodent control products, and weed control products for home areas. The company offers its products under the Scotts, Turf Builder, EZ Seed, LiquaFeed, Water Smart, PatchMaster, GrubEx, EdgeGuard, Snap, Handy Green II, Scotts OxiCleanTM3, Miracle-Gro, Osmocote, Hyponex, Earthgro, SuperSoil, Ortho, Nature Scape, Miracle-Gro Organic Choice, Nature's Care, Whitney Farms, EcoScraps, Gro-ables, General Hydroponics, Gavita, AeroGarden, Botanicare, Vermicrop, Agrolux, Can-Filters, Fafard, Ortho, Tomcat, Roundup, and Groundclear brand names. It serves home centers, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs, large hardware chains, independent hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, food and drug stores, and indoor gardening and hydroponic distributors and retailers through a direct sales force, and network of brokers and distributors. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Marysville, Ohio.