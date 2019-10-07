Contrasting of Semtech Corporation (SMTC) and Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) and Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) compete with each other in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech Corporation 46 1.63 65.38M 0.90 58.94 Amkor Technology Inc. 9 63.95 85.45M 0.49 18.91

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Semtech Corporation and Amkor Technology Inc. Amkor Technology Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Semtech Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Semtech Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Amkor Technology Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Semtech Corporation and Amkor Technology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech Corporation 142,254,134.03% 9.2% 5.9% Amkor Technology Inc. 947,339,246.12% 5.3% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.85 shows that Semtech Corporation is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Amkor Technology Inc.’s 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

Semtech Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Amkor Technology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Semtech Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amkor Technology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Semtech Corporation and Amkor Technology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Amkor Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 14.14% for Semtech Corporation with consensus target price of $56.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Semtech Corporation and Amkor Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.96% and 39.7% respectively. Semtech Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26% of Amkor Technology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Semtech Corporation -1.67% 4.59% 0.72% 10.12% 11.78% 15.26% Amkor Technology Inc. 10.94% 20.18% 2.78% 16.39% 2.67% 40.7%

For the past year Semtech Corporation was less bullish than Amkor Technology Inc.

Summary

Semtech Corporation beats Amkor Technology Inc. on 10 of the 14 factors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, and backplane products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for optical transceivers, backplane, and high-speed interface applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches and charge pumps, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems; and discrete semiconductor products, including rectifiers, assemblies, and other products for use in industrial, military, medical, and automotive applications, as well as aerospace and defense systems, including satellite communications. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. Its packages employ wirebond, flip chip, and copper clip and other interconnect technologies. The company also provides semiconductor testing services, such as wafer testing or probe, and final test services; flip chip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip chip ball grid array (BGA) products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications; and flip chip molded BGA packages. In addition, it offers leadframe packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, baseband processing, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. The company primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.