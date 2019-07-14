Contrasting of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMI) and Its Competitors

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE:SMI) is a company in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.53% of all Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.54% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation 0.00% 2.00% 0.80% Industry Average 35.09% 11.40% 7.85%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation N/A 42 44.53 Industry Average 468.93M 1.34B 31.03

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 3.67 2.75

The rivals have a potential upside of 58.19%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation -1.88% 2.96% 0.39% 31.23% -24.38% 21.73% Industry Average 1.88% 5.01% 9.47% 18.36% 17.73% 26.92%

For the past year Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.49 and has 2.88 Quick Ratio. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.83 shows that Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.30 which is 30.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation’s rivals beat Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation.