Contrasting of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. N/A 0.00 226.08M -2.63 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 13.59M -1.85 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 157,656,903,765.69% -600.2% -141.8% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2,913,183,279.74% -319.2% -106.8%

Risk & Volatility

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.3 beta. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.98 beta which makes it 2.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.5, while its potential upside is 3,471.43%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares and 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.04%. Competitively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.32% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. was more bearish than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.