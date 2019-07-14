Contrasting of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Both SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 16.96 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1%

Risk & Volatility

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a 1.63 beta, while its volatility is 63.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s 76.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.76 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Theravance Biopharma Inc. is 5.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.4. Theravance Biopharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s upside potential is 3,116.58% at a $4.5 consensus target price. Theravance Biopharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $50 consensus target price and a 188.35% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. looks more robust than Theravance Biopharma Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares and 86.4% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 6.5% are Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5% Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. was more bearish than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.