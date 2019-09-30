Contrasting of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

We will be comparing the differences between SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. N/A 0.00 226.08M -2.63 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 6 -0.26 149.35M -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 161,485,714,285.71% -600.2% -141.8% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 2,695,848,375.45% -102% -64.3%

Risk & Volatility

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on the other hand, has 1.91 beta which makes it 91.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has 2.5 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.5, while its potential upside is 3,591.55%. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a 53.26% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. seems more appealing than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.8% and 77.7% respectively. About 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has weaker performance than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.