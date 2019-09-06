Contrasting of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. Its rival Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a 3,288.55% upside potential and an average target price of $4.5. Competitively Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $10, with potential downside of -67.04%. Based on the data delivered earlier, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Odonate Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 83.5%. About 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -86.18% weaker performance while Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 189.42% stronger performance.

Summary

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.