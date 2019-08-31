Contrasting of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 7.09 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Volatility and Risk

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a beta of 1.3 and its 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Avid Bioservices Inc. has a 2.85 beta and it is 185.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Avid Bioservices Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Avid Bioservices Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is $4.5, with potential upside of 3,123.50%. Competitively Avid Bioservices Inc. has a consensus price target of $10, with potential upside of 44.93%. The information presented earlier suggests that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. looks more robust than Avid Bioservices Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.04% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -86.18% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 58.05% stronger performance.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.