Contrasting of Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN)

Both Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group Inc. 73 1.63 N/A 3.70 20.31 National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.56 N/A 1.77 13.66

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Selective Insurance Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp. National General Holdings Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Selective Insurance Group Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 2.8% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Selective Insurance Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 National General Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Selective Insurance Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $75, and a 0.82% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Selective Insurance Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 80.4% and 16.06% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selective Insurance Group Inc. -0.16% -0.66% 5.81% 25.48% 27.57% 23.4% National General Holdings Corp. -1.06% -0.45% 4.17% 18.5% -2.97% 21.84%

For the past year Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group Inc. beats on 11 of the 10 factors National General Holdings Corp.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The companyÂ’s products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance, which covers property losses. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.