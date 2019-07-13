Contrasting of Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group Inc. 67 1.74 N/A 3.70 19.17 Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 72 8.37 N/A 2.08 41.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Selective Insurance Group Inc. and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Selective Insurance Group Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Selective Insurance Group Inc. and Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 2.8% Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 5.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.6% of Selective Insurance Group Inc. shares and 84.2% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. shares. About 1.9% of Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.87% 4.91% 7.69% 9.74% 28.62% 16.51% Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 6.7% 24.8% 43.07% 41.92% 67.21% 53.73%

For the past year Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Kinsale Capital Group Inc. beats Selective Insurance Group Inc.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The companyÂ’s products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance, which covers property losses. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.