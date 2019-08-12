Contrasting of Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) and Its Competitors

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Selective Insurance Group Inc. has 2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Selective Insurance Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 12.40% 2.80% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Selective Insurance Group Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group Inc. N/A 70 20.31 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Selective Insurance Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Selective Insurance Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 1.83 2.55

As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -98.05%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Selective Insurance Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selective Insurance Group Inc. -0.16% -0.66% 5.81% 25.48% 27.57% 23.4% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year Selective Insurance Group Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Selective Insurance Group Inc. has a beta of 0.85 and its 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Selective Insurance Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s peers beat on 5 of the 5 factors Selective Insurance Group Inc.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The companyÂ’s products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance, which covers property losses. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.