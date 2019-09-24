Contrasting of Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 97.22 N/A -2.52 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.4% and 2.82%. 0.2% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has weaker performance than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.