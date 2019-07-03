Contrasting of Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Its Competitors

As Biotechnology company, Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Selecta Biosciences Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Selecta Biosciences Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Selecta Biosciences Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

With average price target of $8, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has a potential upside of 379.04%. The peers have a potential upside of 131.90%. With higher possible upside potential for Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s rivals, analysts think Selecta Biosciences Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Selecta Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Dividends

Selecta Biosciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s competitors beat Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.