Contrasting of Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 87.89 N/A -2.52 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 59.8 and its Quick Ratio is 59.8. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.4% and 0.2% respectively. 0.2% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has 34.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. was less bearish than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.