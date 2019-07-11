Contrasting of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) and Its Peers

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) is a company in the Hospitals industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.94% of all Hospitals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Select Medical Holdings Corporation has 7.3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.58% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Select Medical Holdings Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Medical Holdings Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.68% 22.36% 5.65%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Select Medical Holdings Corporation and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Select Medical Holdings Corporation N/A 15 13.59 Industry Average 18.71M 507.68M 268.44

Select Medical Holdings Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Select Medical Holdings Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Medical Holdings Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 4.00 3.33 2.73

$20.5 is the average price target of Select Medical Holdings Corporation, with a potential upside of 32.09%. The competitors have a potential upside of 91.75%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Select Medical Holdings Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Select Medical Holdings Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Select Medical Holdings Corporation -0.27% 0.07% -5.39% -25.23% -19.89% -5.02% Industry Average 5.26% 38.79% 64.81% 83.19% 43.52% 35.04%

For the past year Select Medical Holdings Corporation had bearish trend while Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.56 and has 1.48 Quick Ratio. Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Select Medical Holdings Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.25 shows that Select Medical Holdings Corporation is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s competitors are 23.10% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

Select Medical Holdings Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.