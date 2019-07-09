Contrasting of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) and Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) and Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO), both competing one another are Hospitals companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Medical Holdings Corporation 15 0.41 N/A 1.07 13.59 Avalon GloboCare Corp. 4 121.74 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Select Medical Holdings Corporation and Avalon GloboCare Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Medical Holdings Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Avalon GloboCare Corp. 0.00% -72.1% -57.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Select Medical Holdings Corporation is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Avalon GloboCare Corp. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Avalon GloboCare Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Select Medical Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Select Medical Holdings Corporation and Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Medical Holdings Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Avalon GloboCare Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s upside potential is 31.49% at a $20.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.3% of Select Medical Holdings Corporation shares and 0.8% of Avalon GloboCare Corp. shares. About 7.3% of Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Avalon GloboCare Corp. has 35.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Select Medical Holdings Corporation -0.27% 0.07% -5.39% -25.23% -19.89% -5.02% Avalon GloboCare Corp. 1.61% -45.47% -41.16% -8% 26.5% -8%

For the past year Select Medical Holdings Corporation was less bearish than Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Summary

Select Medical Holdings Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology, as well as rehabilitation medicine. The company also develops proprietary diagnostic and therapeutic products leveraging exosome technology; and markets and distributes proprietary exosome isolation systems and related products to hospitals, as well as provides development services for hospitals. In addition, it owns and operates real property. Avalon GloboCare Corp. is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.