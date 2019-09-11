Contrasting of SEI Investments Company (SEIC) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Both SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 55 5.62 N/A 3.07 19.44 PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.72 N/A 0.96 43.83

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. PJT Partners Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to SEI Investments Company. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. SEI Investments Company is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has SEI Investments Company and PJT Partners Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8% PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

SEI Investments Company is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.32. PJT Partners Inc. on the other hand, has 0.95 beta which makes it 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for SEI Investments Company and PJT Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SEI Investments Company 0 0 0 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

PJT Partners Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42 average target price and a -3.36% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.1% of SEI Investments Company shares are held by institutional investors while 58.8% of PJT Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.5% of SEI Investments Company’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, PJT Partners Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98% PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77%

For the past year SEI Investments Company was more bullish than PJT Partners Inc.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats PJT Partners Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.