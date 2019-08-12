Contrasting of SEI Investments Company (SEIC) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 54 5.28 N/A 3.07 19.44 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of SEI Investments Company and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SEI Investments Company and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.1% of SEI Investments Company shares are held by institutional investors while 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of SEI Investments Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11%

For the past year SEI Investments Company was more bullish than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.