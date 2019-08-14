Contrasting of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 13.68 N/A 2.29 72.86

Table 1 highlights Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.73. From a competition point of view, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.39 beta which is 39.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00

Meanwhile, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s average price target is $217.33, while its potential upside is 18.17%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.4% and 97.8%. About 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -69.62% weaker performance while Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 0.55% stronger performance.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 8 of the 8 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.