Contrasting of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

Both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 31.1% are Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -69.62% weaker performance while Realm Therapeutics Plc has 35.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Realm Therapeutics Plc beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.