Contrasting of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.51 N/A -15.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Volatility and Risk

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.73 beta indicates that its volatility is 27.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s 321.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 4.21 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.