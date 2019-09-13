Contrasting of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.43
|0.00
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.33
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-671.1%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. which has a 59.8 Current Ratio and a 59.8 Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.4% and 0.2%. Insiders held 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.85%
|-18.6%
|-39.45%
|-60.23%
|-84.18%
|-69.62%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|-20.06%
|4.74%
|6.3%
|0%
|0%
|-32.71%
For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
