Contrasting of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. which has a 59.8 Current Ratio and a 59.8 Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.4% and 0.2%. Insiders held 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.