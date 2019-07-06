Contrasting of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 48 18.65 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3%

Volatility & Risk

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.75 and its 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500. FibroGen Inc. on the other hand, has 1.59 beta which makes it 59.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor FibroGen Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. FibroGen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, FibroGen Inc.’s potential upside is 60.73% and its consensus target price is $71.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.1% of FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 16.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% are FibroGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74% FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. has weaker performance than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.