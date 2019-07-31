Contrasting of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Risk & Volatility

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.75 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Evofem Biosciences Inc. has a 1.31 beta and it is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 60.9% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 16.5%. Competitively, Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 21.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -51.74% weaker performance while Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 22.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Evofem Biosciences Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.