Contrasting of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.43
|0.00
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|9
|16.51
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
Demonstrates Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-671.1%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Bicycle Therapeutics plc which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Bicycle Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $18.67 average price target and a 91.49% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.4% and 22%. Insiders held 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.85%
|-18.6%
|-39.45%
|-60.23%
|-84.18%
|-69.62%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|-1.77%
|-16.55%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.16%
For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
Summary
Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 7 of the 7 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
