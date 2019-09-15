Contrasting of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 16.51 N/A -1.46 0.00

Demonstrates Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Bicycle Therapeutics plc which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $18.67 average price target and a 91.49% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.4% and 22%. Insiders held 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 7 of the 7 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.