Contrasting of Security National Financial Corporation (SNFCA) and LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)

As Credit Services businesses, Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial Corporation 5 0.35 N/A 1.26 4.07 LM Funding America Inc. 1 1.42 N/A -7.93 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Security National Financial Corporation and LM Funding America Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Security National Financial Corporation and LM Funding America Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.8% 2.1% LM Funding America Inc. 0.00% -662.3% -336.4%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.04 beta means Security National Financial Corporation’s volatility is 104.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, LM Funding America Inc. has beta of 2.67 which is 167.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.1% of Security National Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.1% of LM Funding America Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Security National Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of LM Funding America Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Security National Financial Corporation 1.38% 3% -2.65% -5.92% 1.07% 4.8% LM Funding America Inc. -3.57% -1.46% 0.75% -23.73% -78.36% 14.41%

For the past year Security National Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than LM Funding America Inc.

Summary

Security National Financial Corporation beats LM Funding America Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah; and one cemetery in the state of California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each AssociationÂ’s financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. LM Funding America, Inc. is a subsidiary of CGR63, LLC.