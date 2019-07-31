Contrasting of SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

This is a contrast between SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks Corp. 17 1.84 N/A -0.48 0.00 SVMK Inc. 16 8.67 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SecureWorks Corp. and SVMK Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SecureWorks Corp. and SVMK Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -5.5% -3.8% SVMK Inc. 0.00% -95.9% -18.5%

Liquidity

SecureWorks Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, SVMK Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. SVMK Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SecureWorks Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for SecureWorks Corp. and SVMK Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureWorks Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 SVMK Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

SVMK Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 13.51% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SecureWorks Corp. and SVMK Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.7% and 62.8% respectively. Insiders held 11.3% of SecureWorks Corp. shares. Competitively, SVMK Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SecureWorks Corp. -2.83% -6.69% -15.48% 7.4% 66.45% 5.74% SVMK Inc. -7.05% -3.74% 17.21% 53.02% 0% 34.31%

For the past year SecureWorks Corp. was less bullish than SVMK Inc.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.