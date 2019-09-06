Contrasting of SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

This is a contrast between SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks Corp. 16 1.98 N/A -0.42 0.00 ShotSpotter Inc. 42 8.02 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SecureWorks Corp. and ShotSpotter Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -4.8% -3.2% ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SecureWorks Corp. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor ShotSpotter Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. ShotSpotter Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SecureWorks Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SecureWorks Corp. and ShotSpotter Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 65.4% respectively. About 14.9% of SecureWorks Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, ShotSpotter Inc. has 6.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SecureWorks Corp. -4.56% -4.71% -37.97% -45.35% -5.09% -29.31% ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56%

For the past year SecureWorks Corp. has -29.31% weaker performance while ShotSpotter Inc. has 20.56% stronger performance.

Summary

ShotSpotter Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors SecureWorks Corp.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.