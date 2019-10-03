Contrasting of SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Both SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks Corp. 12 -2.03 9.42M -0.42 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 39 1.47 44.10M 1.16 37.45

Demonstrates SecureWorks Corp. and Progress Software Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks Corp. 75,360,000.00% -4.8% -3.2% Progress Software Corporation 112,816,577.13% 16.9% 7.8%

Liquidity

SecureWorks Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Progress Software Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. SecureWorks Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Progress Software Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for SecureWorks Corp. and Progress Software Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureWorks Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Progress Software Corporation has an average target price of $49, with potential upside of 31.19%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SecureWorks Corp. and Progress Software Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.4% and 94.4%. About 14.9% of SecureWorks Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.2% are Progress Software Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SecureWorks Corp. -4.56% -4.71% -37.97% -45.35% -5.09% -29.31% Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98%

For the past year SecureWorks Corp. has -29.31% weaker performance while Progress Software Corporation has 21.98% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Progress Software Corporation beats SecureWorks Corp.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.