Contrasting of SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) and Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO)

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks Corp. 13 -2.03 9.42M -0.42 0.00 Majesco 8 0.00 7.27M 0.18 53.22

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has SecureWorks Corp. and Majesco’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks Corp. 75,119,617.22% -4.8% -3.2% Majesco 86,342,042.76% 11.4% 6%

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SecureWorks Corp. Its rival Majesco’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. Majesco has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SecureWorks Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.4% of SecureWorks Corp. shares and 2.5% of Majesco shares. Insiders held roughly 14.9% of SecureWorks Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 70.6% of Majesco’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SecureWorks Corp. -4.56% -4.71% -37.97% -45.35% -5.09% -29.31% Majesco 2.73% 0.86% 20% 23.3% 22.34% 32.86%

For the past year SecureWorks Corp. had bearish trend while Majesco had bullish trend.

Summary

Majesco beats SecureWorks Corp. on 9 of the 11 factors.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.