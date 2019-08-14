Contrasting of SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

We will be comparing the differences between SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks Corp. 17 1.73 N/A -0.42 0.00 Intellicheck Inc. 4 12.72 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights SecureWorks Corp. and Intellicheck Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -4.8% -3.2% Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -27.4%

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SecureWorks Corp. Its rival Intellicheck Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2.9 respectively. Intellicheck Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SecureWorks Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.4% of SecureWorks Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.2% of Intellicheck Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 14.9% of SecureWorks Corp.’s shares. Competitively, Intellicheck Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SecureWorks Corp. -4.56% -4.71% -37.97% -45.35% -5.09% -29.31% Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47%

For the past year SecureWorks Corp. has -29.31% weaker performance while Intellicheck Inc. has 150.47% stronger performance.

Summary

Intellicheck Inc. beats SecureWorks Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.