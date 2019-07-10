Contrasting of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) and Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

As Specialty Retail Other companies, Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) and Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secoo Holding Limited 9 0.00 N/A 0.42 21.09 Genuine Parts Company 103 0.81 N/A 5.40 17.87

Table 1 highlights Secoo Holding Limited and Genuine Parts Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Genuine Parts Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Secoo Holding Limited. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Secoo Holding Limited’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Genuine Parts Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secoo Holding Limited 0.00% 10.9% 5.4% Genuine Parts Company 0.00% 22.5% 6.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Secoo Holding Limited are 3.2 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Genuine Parts Company’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Secoo Holding Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Genuine Parts Company.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Secoo Holding Limited and Genuine Parts Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Secoo Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Genuine Parts Company 0 3 1 2.25

Genuine Parts Company on the other hand boasts of a $112 average target price and a 7.53% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.4% of Secoo Holding Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 78.5% of Genuine Parts Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Genuine Parts Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Secoo Holding Limited -8.53% -12.49% 2.89% -2.41% -13.17% -1.87% Genuine Parts Company -2.13% -14.48% -9% -4.16% 5.09% 0.42%

For the past year Secoo Holding Limited had bearish trend while Genuine Parts Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Genuine Parts Company beats Secoo Holding Limited on 9 of the 11 factors.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, womenÂ’s and menÂ’s wear, footwear, childrenÂ’s wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, find food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical/electronic materials in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items used in the automotive aftermarket, including repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. The company also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial supplies, and material handling products primarily for food and beverage, forest products, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, oil and gas, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries through 483 branches, 13 distribution centers, and 43 service centers. In addition, it distributes office furniture, technology products, general office and school supplies, cleaning, janitorial and breakroom supplies, safety and security items, healthcare products, and disposable food service products to resellers through 56 distribution centers. Further, the company distributes wires and cables, connectivity solutions, insulating and conductive materials, assembly tools, test equipment, custom fabricated parts, and specialty coated materials to original equipment manufacturers, motor repair shops, specialty wire and cable users, and various industrial assembly markets. Genuine Parts Company was founded in 1928 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.