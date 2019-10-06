Contrasting of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) and TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) and TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1 0.00 44.93M -0.47 0.00 TransMedics Group Inc. 23 0.00 9.19M -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. and TransMedics Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Second Sight Medical Products Inc. and TransMedics Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 5,487,968,730.91% -333.3% -188.7% TransMedics Group Inc. 39,290,295.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. is 4.5 while its Current Ratio is 4.7. Meanwhile, TransMedics Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Second Sight Medical Products Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TransMedics Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Second Sight Medical Products Inc. and TransMedics Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.4% and 44.4% respectively. Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of TransMedics Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Second Sight Medical Products Inc. -4.47% 7.67% -16.85% 3.68% -46.85% -5.16% TransMedics Group Inc. -11.02% -17.97% 0% 0% 0% 6.13%

For the past year Second Sight Medical Products Inc. had bearish trend while TransMedics Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. beats TransMedics Group Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision to blind individuals in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, and Canada. The companyÂ’s product is the Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.