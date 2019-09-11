Contrasting of Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

We will be comparing the differences between Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 72 15.09 N/A -1.75 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Seattle Genetics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Seattle Genetics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

Seattle Genetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Seattle Genetics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Seattle Genetics Inc. is $79.75, with potential upside of 12.78%. INmune Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.5 consensus price target and a 88.83% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, INmune Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Seattle Genetics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Seattle Genetics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 7.2% respectively. Insiders owned 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. was more bullish than INmune Bio Inc.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors INmune Bio Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.