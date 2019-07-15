Contrasting of Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 70 14.51 N/A -0.79 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 7 93.16 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Seattle Genetics Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Seattle Genetics Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -8% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 2.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cue Biopharma Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Seattle Genetics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Seattle Genetics Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s average price target is $86.25, while its potential upside is 35.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Seattle Genetics Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 21.1%. About 0.9% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cue Biopharma Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. -6.12% -17.58% -6.32% 10.21% 11.13% 12.94% Cue Biopharma Inc. 3.94% -6.12% 40.67% 18.04% -41.06% 79.57%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. has weaker performance than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.