Contrasting of Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 70 15.49 N/A -0.79 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 9.89 N/A -1.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Seattle Genetics Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Seattle Genetics Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -8% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.22 beta indicates that Seattle Genetics Inc. is 122.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Calithera Biosciences Inc. has beta of 2.18 which is 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Seattle Genetics Inc. are 3.3 and 2.9 respectively. Its competitor Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Calithera Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seattle Genetics Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Seattle Genetics Inc. has a 30.19% upside potential and an average target price of $86.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.9% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.31% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. -6.12% -17.58% -6.32% 10.21% 11.13% 12.94% Calithera Biosciences Inc. -9.12% -9.84% 7.37% 17.36% -2.91% 41.65%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. has weaker performance than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.