Contrasting of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Since SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 14 1.56 N/A -2.16 0.00 Misonix Inc. 21 5.82 N/A -0.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and Misonix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and Misonix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0.00% -30.1% -23.5% Misonix Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -23.1%

Volatility & Risk

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.05 beta. Misonix Inc.’s 0.01 beta is the reason why it is 99.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Misonix Inc. are 3.7 and 2.6 respectively. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Misonix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and Misonix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Misonix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation has a 80.18% upside potential and a consensus price target of $22.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and Misonix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.8% and 26.6% respectively. 5.7% are SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Misonix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaSpine Holdings Corporation -4.58% -0.16% -11.61% -14.3% 3.76% -30.32% Misonix Inc. -2.18% -11.98% 39.92% 20.76% 40.83% 48.22%

For the past year SeaSpine Holdings Corporation had bearish trend while Misonix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Misonix Inc. beats SeaSpine Holdings Corporation.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers its orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, and strips. Its spinal fusion hardware products comprise products for spinal fusion in minimally invasive surgery, complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.