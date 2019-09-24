Contrasting of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) and Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR)

We will be contrasting the differences between SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 13 1.57 N/A -2.16 0.00 Micron Solutions Inc. 3 0.38 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and Micron Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0.00% -30.1% -23.5% Micron Solutions Inc. 0.00% -32.7% -11.3%

Volatility & Risk

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation has a beta of 0.05 and its 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Micron Solutions Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.36 beta.

Liquidity

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Micron Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Micron Solutions Inc.

Dividends

Micron Solutions Inc. offers an annual dividend of $503 per share, bundled with 0% dividend yield. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation does not offer a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and Micron Solutions Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.8% and 12.8%. 5.7% are SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.9% of Micron Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaSpine Holdings Corporation -4.58% -0.16% -11.61% -14.3% 3.76% -30.32% Micron Solutions Inc. -1.22% -6.92% -13.9% -9.36% -30.06% -9.02%

For the past year Micron Solutions Inc. has weaker performance than SeaSpine Holdings Corporation

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers its orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, and strips. Its spinal fusion hardware products comprise products for spinal fusion in minimally invasive surgery, complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.