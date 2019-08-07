Contrasting of Seagate Technology plc (STX) and Its Rivals

As Data Storage Devices company, Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Seagate Technology plc has 90% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 73.23% institutional ownership for its rivals. 56.34% of Seagate Technology plc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.03% of all Data Storage Devices companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Seagate Technology plc and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seagate Technology plc 0.00% 83.50% 16.40% Industry Average 3.95% 42.88% 7.95%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Seagate Technology plc and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Seagate Technology plc N/A 46 7.49 Industry Average 91.17M 2.31B 90.01

Seagate Technology plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Seagate Technology plc and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seagate Technology plc 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 3.67 2.86 2.78

$56 is the average target price of Seagate Technology plc, with a potential upside of 26.35%. As a group, Data Storage Devices companies have a potential upside of 20.74%. Based on the results delivered earlier the analysts’ view is that Seagate Technology plc’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Seagate Technology plc and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seagate Technology plc -5.35% -2.53% -4.14% 5.88% -14.24% 20.01% Industry Average 0.88% 7.46% 17.01% 38.04% 35.32% 59.44%

For the past year Seagate Technology plc was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seagate Technology plc are 1.6 and 1.2. Competitively, Seagate Technology plc’s rivals have 1.90 and 1.66 for Current and Quick Ratio. Seagate Technology plc’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seagate Technology plc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.7 shows that Seagate Technology plc is 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Seagate Technology plc’s competitors have beta of 1.57 which is 56.83% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Seagate Technology plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Seagate Technology plc’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Seagate Technology plc.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles. The company offers external backup storage solutions under the Backup Plus and Expansion product lines, as well as under the Maxtor and LaCie brand names available in capacities up to 120 terabytes. It sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. Seagate Technology plc was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.