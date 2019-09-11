Contrasting of Seagate Technology plc (STX) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Data Storage Devices companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Seagate Technology plc has 90% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 73.23% institutional ownership for its peers. 56.34% of Seagate Technology plc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.03% of all Data Storage Devices companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Seagate Technology plc and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seagate Technology plc 0.00% 83.50% 16.40% Industry Average 3.95% 42.88% 7.95%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Seagate Technology plc and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Seagate Technology plc N/A 47 7.49 Industry Average 91.17M 2.31B 90.01

Seagate Technology plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Seagate Technology plc and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seagate Technology plc 1 0 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.67 2.50 2.29 2.78

With consensus target price of $46.5, Seagate Technology plc has a potential downside of -17.27%. The peers have a potential upside of 15.68%. Given Seagate Technology plc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Seagate Technology plc is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Seagate Technology plc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seagate Technology plc -5.35% -2.53% -4.14% 5.88% -14.24% 20.01% Industry Average 0.88% 7.46% 17.01% 38.04% 35.32% 59.44%

For the past year Seagate Technology plc’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seagate Technology plc are 1.6 and 1.2. Competitively, Seagate Technology plc’s peers have 1.90 and 1.66 for Current and Quick Ratio. Seagate Technology plc’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seagate Technology plc.

Volatility & Risk

Seagate Technology plc has a beta of 1.7 and its 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Seagate Technology plc’s peers are 56.83% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.57 beta.

Dividends

Seagate Technology plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Seagate Technology plc’s competitors beat Seagate Technology plc on 7 of the 6 factors.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles. The company offers external backup storage solutions under the Backup Plus and Expansion product lines, as well as under the Maxtor and LaCie brand names available in capacities up to 120 terabytes. It sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. Seagate Technology plc was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.