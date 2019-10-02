Contrasting of Seadrill Limited (SDRL) and Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Since Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) and Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) are part of the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill Limited 3 -0.01 52.89M -22.93 0.00 Nabors Industries Ltd. 2 -0.04 339.23M -1.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Seadrill Limited and Nabors Industries Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill Limited 2,074,361,689.61% 0% 0% Nabors Industries Ltd. 16,605,315,972.39% -22.6% -8%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Seadrill Limited and Nabors Industries Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Nabors Industries Ltd. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Nabors Industries Ltd. has an average target price of $3.56, with potential upside of 115.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.24% of Seadrill Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.7% of Nabors Industries Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 27.34% of Seadrill Limited shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.7% of Nabors Industries Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seadrill Limited -6.18% -16.67% -48.69% -53.83% -79.84% -57.95% Nabors Industries Ltd. 24.89% -2.63% -18.46% -3.9% -51.4% 48%

For the past year Seadrill Limited had bearish trend while Nabors Industries Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Nabors Industries Ltd. beats Seadrill Limited.

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment provides drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relates to semi-submersible rigs and drillships for harsh and benign environments in mid, deep, and ultra-deep waters. The Jack-up Rigs segment offers various services, such as drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. This segmentÂ’s drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environment. The Other segment provides management services to third parties. As of April 21, 2017, the company had a fleet of 38 offshore drilling units that consisted of 12 semi-submersible rigs, 7 drillships, and 19 jack-up rigs. It serves oil and gas exploration and production companies comprising integrated oil companies, government-owned oil companies, and independent oil and gas producers. Seadrill Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. On September 12, 2017, SeaDrill Limited, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and rig services. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services; and It provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including ROCKIT directional drilling system that provides data collection services to oil and gas exploration and service companies; REVit control system, a stick slip mitigation system; RIGWATCH software, which monitors a rigÂ’s real-time performance and offers daily reporting for drilling operations; and DRILLSMART software that allows the drilling system to adapt to operating parameters and drilling conditions. The company also provides measurement while drilling systems and services; manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment; and offers well-site services, such as engineering, transportation and disposal, construction, maintenance, well logging, directional drilling, data collection, and other support services. As of December 31, 2016, it marketed approximately 400 rigs for land-based drilling operations in the United States, Canada, and approximately 20 other countries worldwide; 41 rigs for offshore drilling operations in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.