Contrasting of Seadrill Limited (SDRL) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.24% of Seadrill Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.07% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.34% of Seadrill Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.71% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Seadrill Limited and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 91.93% 19.03% 16.78%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Seadrill Limited and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill Limited N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 894.97M 973.58M 10.07

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Seadrill Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.81 2.58 2.55

As a group, Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies have a potential upside of 39.67%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Seadrill Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seadrill Limited -6.18% -16.67% -48.69% -53.83% -79.84% -57.95% Industry Average 5.42% 7.05% 13.42% 17.58% 21.92% 29.54%

For the past year Seadrill Limited has -57.95% weaker performance while Seadrill Limited’s competitors have 29.54% stronger performance.

Dividends

Seadrill Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Seadrill Limited’s peers beat Seadrill Limited on 4 of the 4 factors.

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment provides drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relates to semi-submersible rigs and drillships for harsh and benign environments in mid, deep, and ultra-deep waters. The Jack-up Rigs segment offers various services, such as drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. This segmentÂ’s drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environment. The Other segment provides management services to third parties. As of April 21, 2017, the company had a fleet of 38 offshore drilling units that consisted of 12 semi-submersible rigs, 7 drillships, and 19 jack-up rigs. It serves oil and gas exploration and production companies comprising integrated oil companies, government-owned oil companies, and independent oil and gas producers. Seadrill Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. On September 12, 2017, SeaDrill Limited, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.