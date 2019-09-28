Contrasting of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) and Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) and Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 25 1.51 50.23M 1.44 18.76 Capital City Bank Group Inc. 25 2.63 10.70M 1.45 17.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and Capital City Bank Group Inc. Capital City Bank Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 204,769,669.79% 8.4% 1.1% Capital City Bank Group Inc. 42,292,490.12% 8.7% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s volatility measures that it’s 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.9 beta. Capital City Bank Group Inc. has a 0.68 beta and it is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and Capital City Bank Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 0 0 1 3.00 Capital City Bank Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s average target price is $29, while its potential upside is 13.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and Capital City Bank Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.7% and 39.1%. Insiders held roughly 1% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s shares. Competitively, Capital City Bank Group Inc. has 16.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 1.58% 5.79% -2.98% -1.92% -5.69% 3.92% Capital City Bank Group Inc. -1% 2.4% 13.35% 7.36% 6.74% 11.25%

For the past year Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has weaker performance than Capital City Bank Group Inc.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides community banking services to the commercial, small business, and retail customers in Florida. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products; secured and unsecured loan products, including revolving credit facilities, letters of credit and related financial guarantees, and asset based financing; and securities and annuity products. The company also provides trust and asset management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; treasury management services; brokerage services; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 46 branch offices, 5 commercial lending offices, and its main office in Florida. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is based in Stuart, Florida.