Contrasting of Sea Limited (SE) and Its Competitors

As Multimedia & Graphics Software company, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sea Limited has 77.4% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 50.29% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Sea Limited has 2.22% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 18.63% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Sea Limited and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sea Limited 661,700,787.40% -373.00% -53.50% Industry Average 31.12% 23.46% 12.40%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Sea Limited and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sea Limited 210.09M 32 0.00 Industry Average 259.74M 834.70M 24.44

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Sea Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sea Limited 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.67 5.00 2.57

Sea Limited currently has a consensus target price of $42.37, suggesting a potential upside of 36.68%. The peers have a potential upside of 114.07%. Sea Limited’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sea Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sea Limited -2.01% 2.42% 40.57% 158.85% 159.04% 210.07% Industry Average 2.29% 4.83% 17.61% 51.80% 66.39% 71.52%

For the past year Sea Limited was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sea Limited are 2.3 and 2.2. Competitively, Sea Limited’s peers have 4.32 and 4.27 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sea Limited’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sea Limited.

Dividends

Sea Limited does not pay a dividend.

Sea Limited, an Internet platform company, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Greater Southeast Asia. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features. The company also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a third-party marketplace that connects buyers and sellers through the Shopee mobile app and Websites. In addition, it offers digital financial services to individuals and businesses, including e-wallet and payment services through the AirPay mobile app and AirPay counter applications on mobile phones or computers; and payment processing services for Shopee, as well as acts as a payment processing platform for GarenaÂ’s prepaid cards. The company was formerly known as Garena Interactive Holding Limited and changed its name to Sea Limited in April 2017. Sea Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.