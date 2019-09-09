Contrasting of Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Scully Royalty Ltd. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Scully Royalty Ltd. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 10.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72%

For the past year Scully Royalty Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Scully Royalty Ltd. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund.