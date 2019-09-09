Contrasting of Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|6.81
|2.04
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Scully Royalty Ltd. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|0.00%
|38.7%
|29%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Scully Royalty Ltd. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 10.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|-10.58%
|5.4%
|6.62%
|106.25%
|110.96%
|166.54%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.47%
|1.32%
|1.97%
|10.64%
|5.98%
|15.72%
For the past year Scully Royalty Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Scully Royalty Ltd. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
