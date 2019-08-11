Contrasting of Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Scully Royalty Ltd. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Scully Royalty Ltd. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares and 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund shares. Insiders owned 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06%

For the past year Scully Royalty Ltd. was more bullish than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Summary

Scully Royalty Ltd. beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund on 6 of the 7 factors.