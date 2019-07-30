Contrasting of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. scPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.4% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. -5.12% 41.94% 6.34% -25.11% -75.38% -6.38% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats scPharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.