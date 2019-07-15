Contrasting of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 16.96 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and its Quick Ratio is 5.4. scPharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s potential upside is 188.35% and its average target price is $50.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.4% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 86.4% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares. 0.1% are scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Theravance Biopharma Inc. has 6.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. -5.12% 41.94% 6.34% -25.11% -75.38% -6.38% Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.