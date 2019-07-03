Contrasting of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synthorx Inc. are 27 and 27 respectively. Synthorx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Synthorx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 average price target and a 120.10% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.4% and 86.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 17% of Synthorx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. -5.12% 41.94% 6.34% -25.11% -75.38% -6.38% Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Synthorx Inc.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats scPharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.