Contrasting of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Both scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.64 N/A 0.85 3.04

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. scPharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats scPharmaceuticals Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.